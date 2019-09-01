Industry coming to the Hunter Park

GROWTH: BDS Technologies, LLC to Develop First Manufacturing Facility in Laurens County

BDS Technologies, LLC (BDS) has announced plans to develop a manufacturing operation in Laurens County.

“BDS Technologies is excited about bringing this facility to South Carolina and specifically to Laurens County, “said Will Johnson, an attorney from Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd PA, who is representing the project.

BDS Technologies has already broken ground on its new facility at a 12+ acre site in Hunter Industrial Park and is scheduled to be in production by the end of 2019.

The company is investing over $17 million and is expected to generate 44 new jobs.

Laurens County Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Coleman says, “We are excited to have BDS Technologies establish their first facility here. They will be a great addition to our Community. We look forward to working with them for many years and wish them much success.”

“Laurens County is proud to have BDS Technologies call our County their home. Our County continues to be a place that welcomes business and investment, and we wish BDS Technologies all the best,” adds Joe Wood, Chairman, Laurens County Council.

“Hunter Industrial Park continues to grow, and we are pleased to have BDS Technologies locate in the City of Laurens. The City welcomes them and looks forward to their success,” said John Stankus, Mayor, City of Laurens

The Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC) mission and plan ensures that Laurens County continues to be a “business-centered” community which focuses on economic opportunities that result in a viable future for all County citizens. For more information on LCDC, please visit www.grow;aurenscounty.com