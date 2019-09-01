Home / Breaking News / Industry coming to the Hunter Park

Industry coming to the Hunter Park

Wed, 01/09/2019 - 10:35am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Development Corporation
REGION - CENTRAL PACKAGING AND CRATING, INC. EXPANDING GREENWOOD COUNTY OPERATIONS Company investing more than $6 million in continued growth GREENWOOD – Central Packaging and Crating, Inc., a manufacturer of wooden, heat-treated pallets, is expanding its operations in Greenwood County. The company’s $6 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs. Launched in 1998, Central Packaging and Crating is one of the largest wooden pallet manufacturers in South Carolina by volume. Located at 101 Joe Bernat Drive in Greenwood, the company will be upgrading an adjacent vacant facility, installing a new cut-up line for pine wood and expanding production of pine pallets. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the spring of 2019, and interested applicants can apply in person at that time. QUOTES “I would like to thank the community of Greenwood for supporting us now for the past 20 years. We are proud of our continued growth, and look forward to being a partner for success in both Greenwood County and the state of South Carolina.” –Central Packaging and Crating, Inc. President Kevin Neuman “We’re proud of our existing industries in South Carolina, and Central Packaging and Crating is a perfect example of Team South Carolina’s strength. Congratulations to Greenwood County on this wonderful announcement, and we look forward to what the future has in store for this great company.” –Gov. Henry McMaster “Central Packaging and Crating has been a longtime member of Team South Carolina, and I’m proud to see them continue to thrive. This expansion is a big win for Greenwood County, and I’m excited to see the difference these 37 new jobs will make there.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt “Central Packaging and Crating’s decision to expand here is another positive sign that Greenwood County’s efforts to retain quality companies are paying dividends. We remain committed to making Greenwood County and South Carolina a better place to do business, and we welcome Central Packaging and Crating, Inc.’s growth in our community.” – Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs “Greenwood County is ‘Perfectly situated’ for wood products, so it is great to see a company in that sector growing. We are excited about the continued growth of jobs in our community.” –Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chair Dr. Kristin Manske

GROWTH: BDS Technologies, LLC to Develop First Manufacturing Facility in Laurens County

BDS Technologies, LLC (BDS) has announced plans to develop a manufacturing operation in Laurens County. 

“BDS Technologies is excited about bringing this facility to South Carolina and specifically to Laurens County, “said Will Johnson, an attorney from Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd PA, who is representing the project.

BDS Technologies has already broken ground on its new facility at a 12+ acre site in Hunter Industrial Park and is scheduled to be in production by the end of 2019. 

The company is investing over $17 million and is expected to generate 44 new jobs. 

Laurens County Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Coleman says, “We are excited to have BDS Technologies establish their first facility here. They will be a great addition to our Community.  We look forward to working with them for many years and wish them much success.”

“Laurens County is proud to have BDS Technologies call our County their home. Our County continues to be a place that welcomes business and investment, and we wish BDS Technologies all the best,” adds Joe Wood, Chairman, Laurens County Council.

“Hunter Industrial Park continues to grow, and we are pleased to have BDS Technologies locate in the City of Laurens. The City welcomes them and looks forward to their success,” said John Stankus, Mayor, City of Laurens

The Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC) mission and plan ensures that Laurens County continues to be a “business-centered” community which focuses on economic opportunities that result in a viable future for all County citizens. For more information on LCDC, please visit www.grow;aurenscounty.com

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here