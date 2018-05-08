An important date in the battle for independence

Commemoration of Anniversary of the Battle at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, Clinton, protects, preserves, and interprets the American Revolutionary War battle that occurred on August 19, 1780 near the home of Edward Musgrove, a colonial settler to the backcountry of South Carolina.

A formal Revolutionary War Battle Commemoration Ceremony will take place at the Visitor Center location at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. Presented by local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Children of the American Revolution, the ceremony will honor the participants of the Battle at Musgrove’s Mill.

Dianne Culbertson, Vice President General, NSDAR, will lead a special program entitled “Heroines of the Revolution”. Following the ceremony, there will be an ice cream social at the Visitor Center. This event is free to the public. Seating is limited, so please bring lawn chairs for the event.

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is located at 398 State Park Drive, Clinton.

For more information, contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100, e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com or visit www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.