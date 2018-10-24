"I have two children, they are in heaven"

Couple with ties to Clinton aim to “piece together” $10,000 for an adoption

Sterling and Tasha Tollison are not discouraged. They have a long way to go to raise $10,000, but they know it will happen, in the Lord’s time.

Tasha is the daughter of Pastor Allen and Linda Gregory of New Beginning Baptist Church in Waterloo. The Tollisons live in Louisville, Kentucky, where Sterling is attending Boyce College and Southern Seminary. Sterling is a Clinton High School graduate, and Tasha is a Thornwell graduate. They have lost two children to miscarriage.

Please understand, it’s not “just” a miscarriage.

“A baby died,” Tasha says.

She speaks clearly when she emphasizes that she did not “lose a pregnancy.”

“When people ask, ‘do you have children,’ now I say, ‘yes, but they are in heaven.’ I am not ashamed of those children.”

On a video-blog, Tasha speaks plainly about her feelings regarding miscarriage and infant loss. When she is frank about having two children who are not alive, she says it opens up “incredible conversations” about infant loss, guilt and shame, and hope and redemption.

The Tollisons are seeking to adopt a child. They need $14,000 to make that happen. They have raised some money through a barbecue, a Belk Charity Day and a Sept. 29 yard sale in Clinton. Now, they are asking a $10 donation for one piece of a 1,040-piece puzzle that, when completed, will be displayed in their home. They need $7,000 to match to a mother willing to give her child for adoption, ($4,500 is the minimum to have their profiles sent out) and $7,000 more for the process. If they raise all of the $10,400 that the puzzle can produce, they will be able to accomplish their goal, working through Nightlight Christian Adoptions.

On her weekly videos, Tasha rejoices over every $10 sent their way.

Their story is especially poignant at this time of year.

Miscarriage and Infant Loss Awareness Day was October 15.

World Adoption Day is November 9.

The Tollisons were married in March, 2012, and found out Tasha was pregnant in May, 2014. She had a miscarriage in her 10th week. Sterling was accepted into seminary (a five-year academic process), and by 2016 Tasha was expecting again. At 13 weeks they heard the heartbeat, and it was time to get everything ready. At 16 weeks she went for a checkup and knew something was wrong.

Her realization was heart-breaking, “I’m going to lose my baby.”

She says now, “It didn’t help knowing what the problem was.”

The Tollisons received mementos of their second baby, Israel. With their first baby, Eron, very little information was provided to the Tollisons about the cause of the miscarriage. They are chronicling their journey to adoption on a Facebook page, Two Arrows. Tasha discusses infant loss issues on a Facebook page, Arrows for Your Quiver.

The arrows reference comes from Psalm 127.

Collecting puzzle pieces at $10 each is a slow and tedious process. Tasha video-blogs about it every week; they are up to 103 pieces donated (out of a 1,014-piece puzzle). New Beginning Baptist Church in Waterloo just bought 10 pieces. Everyone who donates has his/her name written on the back of a puzzle piece. People can donate in honor or memory of someone, and the honor/memory person’s name can be written on the puzzle piece.

The puzzle will come together, Tasha says, “in The Lord’s timing.”

On Arrows for Your Quiver, Tasha posts:

I am 1 in 4.

I have lost two babies to miscarriage.

I did not lose pregnancies.

I lost my children.

I have little to no real medical explanation as to why.

I was hurt, but I’m not bitter.

I was lost, but I’m not buried in self-pity.

I was depressed, but now I have peace.

I was angry, but now I see the beauty in their lives.

I will always be sad they are not here, but I will always be joyful that I am their mama.

I will never understand and I can accept that I won’t, but I am confident that God prevails over sin and death.

I am strong in the Lord and His grace that covers all my suffering.

I am PRO-LIFE.

I am a mother.

I am 1 in 4.

#EronJordan #IsraelJohn #miscarriageawareness #1in4

Info: www.Facebook.TwoArrows