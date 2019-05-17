I-385 Wreck Is Investigated

Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury.

Friday, May 17, 2019 - WLBG on-line

Charges including Felony DUI were served yesterday from a South Carolina Highway Patrol investigation of a wreck on Sunday this past weekend. 57-year-old Marvin Thurman Coker Jr. was booked with an address on Old Glory Lane, Summerville.

A warrant charging Coker with Felony Driving under the Influence with Great Bodily Injury lists his address as on Fisherman’s Cove, Inman. Marvin Coker was also charged with Open Container, Possession of a Controlled Substance and with Littering.

Warrants citing the investigation of Trooper Wray state that on May 12th in Laurens County, Marvin Thurman Coker Jr. was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 385 at the 19-mile marker which caused great bodily injury to the victim. Coker was accused of having five Xanax pills, which are a schedule 4 controlled substance. In addition to being accused of having an open beer container in his vehicle, Marvin Coker Jr. was also charged with littering, accused of being observed kicking two beer cans under his vehicle after being involved in a motor vehicle collision. Marvin Thurman Coker Jr. was held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing on his charges.