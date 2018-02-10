I-26 wreck is reported

News reports say a person was killed Monday night on I-26 near Clinton.

A deadly wreck happened at about 10:05 pm, a report said. This crash happened near Exit 52 (Hwy 56). A separate wreck involving a tractor-trailer happened near Mile Marker 56, causing all lanes of I-26 eastbound to be closed.

A report identified the victim as Thomas Chandler Ramage, 58, who was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane. His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Jacob Jackson, 28, who was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Cause of death for the victim was listed as blunt force trauma.