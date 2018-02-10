Home / Breaking News / I-26 wreck is reported

I-26 wreck is reported

Tue, 10/02/2018 - 12:34am Vic MacDonald

News reports say a person was killed Monday night on I-26 near Clinton.

A deadly wreck happened at about 10:05 pm, a report said. This crash happened near Exit 52 (Hwy 56). A separate wreck involving a tractor-trailer happened near Mile Marker 56, causing all lanes of I-26 eastbound to be closed. 

A report identified the victim as Thomas Chandler Ramage, 58, who was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane. His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Jacob Jackson, 28, who was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Cause of death for the victim was listed as blunt force trauma. 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here