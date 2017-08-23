Home / Breaking News / Hwy 14 is fatal wreck site

Hwy 14 is fatal wreck site

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 9:29am Vic MacDonald

 

A wreck in Gray Court killed one person Tuesday night.

The victim has not been identified. It was a two-vehicle wreck, with a fatality in one vehicle and two people in the other vehicle taken to the hospital for treatment - all three were wearing seatbelts.

This wreck happened in front of the former Dollar General on Hwy 14 about 11:43 pm, a report said. The incident is investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. It is the 23rd traffic fatality of the year for Laurens County, the 8th highest fatality number among the state’s 46 counties.

The person who died was in a 2007 Mitsubishi and the vehicle crossed the center line, a report said.

