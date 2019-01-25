A Humane Volunterrism

Dr. King's Spirit: Humane Society gets assistance with current, future projects from PC volunteers

When the temp’s not 35 degrees, and the ground is not soupy, volunteers from Presbyterian College are going to build a dog-walking trail at the Laurens County Humane Society’s no-kill shelter in Clinton.

The timber was delivered Monday - the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday - by Home Depot. It’s stacked right now, awaiting a more spring-like environment (first day of spring is March 20). While they were at the shelter, about 10 students cleaned baseboard and pulled weeds, some of the back-breaking work that would be challenging for older adult volunteers.

“Most of our volunteers come from PC,” shelter director Jill Mechling said. They worked as Rembe, the longest serving resident of the shelter right now, with a most recent date of entry of Nov. 13, 2018, barked out a warning that there were strangers around. Plus, she was outside in the back exercise lot and wanted to come back in to get warm. When things calm down, Rembe is presiding over a shelter for 10 puppies that came in Saturday from an owner surrender. They will be vaccinated and kept until their 8-weeks mark before being available for adoption. There are two other larger, but still puppies, dogs huddled together in another kennel. The shelter had four puppies dropped off Sunday night (something the Humane Society discourages) - one died and the other three were taken by an owner whose pet is nursing four puppies. The shelter had seven dogs stricken with Parvo recently - four lived, and the last of this batch was adopted last week. A mom and eight puppies now with a foster family will be coming to the shelter soon, at their 6-weeks mark.

“Money is the biggest thing,” Mechling said, “with spay/neuter and vaccinations.” The shelter is feeding puppies Purina 1 (available at Ingles and Walmart, in case anyone is interested in purchase and donate). The shelter always needs bleach; it was on sale last weekend at a local store, but only for the weekend (check store circulars for bleach bargains). And, there are cats.

The Laurens County Humane Society runs the only shelter in the county that accepts cats - kept in a separate, kenneled space named for a donor.

The PC volunteers will be coming back to the shelter - some on a regular basis, some when it warms up and the dog-walking trail can be built. For now, they worked for free and just a small “pay-off” - the chance to play with a lots and lots of puppies.

The Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325; address 793 Poplar St., Clinton; 864-833-9060; laurenshumane@gmail.com; www.LaurensHumane.org; and find them on Facebook.