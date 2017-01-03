Humane Society wants animal control officers part of law enforcement

The Laurens County Humane Society, which owns and operates a no-kill animal adoption center in Clinton, wants county animal officers to have law enforcement powers.

LCHS Board Member Dr. Brooke Spatta made the request Tuesday night to the Laurens County Council. Joe Wood, chairman of the council, responded to Spatta's request, "You live in Simpsonville. You live in Greenville County where all the money's at."

Wood knew that because, in order to speak to the council, people have to sign a form that includes their address. Wood uses the form to call people to the podium during Public Comments time during the council's twice monthly meetings. Spatta is a Presbyterian College professor who, along with fellow professor Jill Mechling and others, has worked tirelessly for 3 years to get the Humane Society's shelter up and running. The shelter took a break a while back for remodeling, and now is re-opened with new staff adopting dogs and cats to qualified, forever homes.

It is the only shelter in the county for cats. Laurens County Animal Control accepts dogs that do not have homes, and uses humane euthanasia to control its population.The 4 county animal control officers who work for the county Public Works Department (they also are litter officers) were commissioned law enforcement officers when Ricky Chastain was Sheriff but are not commissioned in the new administration of Don Reynolds as Sheriff.

Reynolds has told the county council the amount of money it would take to have animal control under his administration. That money was not appropriated. Reynolds and Public Works Director Rob Russian are working to develop a system for empowering the animal control officers to issue citations and call on deputies to handle the more serious cases of animal cruelty.

One such animal cruelty case surfaced last weekend in Clinton. One man has been arrested and charged with cruelty for allowing two chained at the neck dogs to starve to death. The Humane Society posted graphic photos of the dogs' dead bodies to Facebook.

Two other speakers in addition to Spatta told council that Laurens County needs to do more to protect vulnerable animals. "That case (in Clinton) has upset me no end," said Elizabeth Fant, an animal rescuer in Anderson County.

Spatta said Laurens County "has yet to provide a cohesive plan" for county animal control and law enforcement officers in dealing with vulnerable animals. The council, she said, must take the lead "to facilitate this discussion." Animal Control should be under the Sheriff's jurisdiction, she said, and this would eliminate confusion. Animal control officers should have specialized training and be assigned to only animal treatment complaints.

"The county should hire additional animal control officers," Spatta said. "Animal control officers chose this work. We do not support using deputies to cover this shortage (of qualified animal control officers)."

Spatta called on the county council to fulfil its promise of September, 2016 - to appoint an ad hoc committee to advise the animal control division of the Laurens County Public Works Department. That office currently is looking for someone to fill the animal control supervisor's position.

Spatta said the committee should be appointed by April 1 and have its first meeting by the end of April. The minimum number of appointees, she said, should be: 1 council member, 1 sheriff's deputy, 1 animal control officer, 1 veterinarian, 1 vet tech, 2 rescue representatives and 1 Laurens County Humane Society board member.

Council agreed to the idea of an advisory committee last year when Laurens County Animal Control put to death 17 dogs at the animal shelter fearing an outbreak of the Parvo virus. Russian said at that time Animal Control was placed in an impossible situation - it did not have the staff to clean up and humanely deal with a shelter full of Parvo-infected dogs.

Animal advocates say Parvo should not be "a death sentence" for infected dogs, and offered their assistance to the county.

