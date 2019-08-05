Huge infrastructure project on-go

Water plant additional money will be considered this month

The major action comes this month. For the board of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, meeting April 23, the first order of business was having a board portrait made.

The commission is being authorized by the US Department of Agriculture to borrow more money for its first water treatment plant, on Lake Greenwood. The paperwork wasn’t ready for last Tuesday’s meeting.

USDA has to present a Letter of Conditions for the LCWSC in accepting the money, and the full board has to agree to the conditions. That could happen at the next meeting, May 28, or at a called meeting if the letter is ready for review.

It is one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Laurens County.

All permits are in place, and some construction is slated to start June 5 and June 7. Water in-take will be from Lake Greenwood, treatment a few miles away, and distribution along a network of new lines from the treatment plant to Laurens and Joanna.

Once completed, the water will supplement the water that LCWSC buys from Clinton, Laurens CPW and Greenville. A new water tank will be constructed on Milam Road, and a major connection line will be installed on Stagecoach Road.

Completion is slated for 2021.

While the money is being finalized, LCWSC personnel are collecting easements. Of the 25 raw water line easements, 16 have been executed; three of the three easements for Joanna have been executed. Rights-of-way also are being sought along Hwys 72 and 221 - the connection highways between Clinton, Laurens and Greenwood.

Personnel are reviewing chemical feed systems - they made a trip recently to Greensboro, NC, and went this week to Saluda, SC. Using natural gas vs diesel generators also is under review, and lab configurations are being examined. The proposed water treatment plant is two-story - the second floor is envisioned as a water quality assurance lab.

Meanwhile, LCWSC continues to grow. There were 223 work orders executed this year, and 30 new water taps installed during March.

Line extensions were done on Fairview Church Road, Hanks Road and Cedar Valley Road, upcoming on Boyds Mill Road, and in progress on Burton Creekside Road. LCWSC technicians responded to 68 main line leaks, 115 service line leaks and 73 clean-up calls during March.