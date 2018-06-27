How you can help keep Laurens County History alive

THURSDAY: LIft the Laurens County Museum, PDF flyer attached

Everyone is invited to the “Lift the Laurens County Museum” Campaign Kick-Off Thursday, June 28, 6 pm, at the Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, Laurens.

Find out how you can help “Lift” the Laurens County Museum to the next level in the new museum renovation. Details about the Car-for-a-Year fundraiser will be announce as well as other opportunities.

Join your friends and neighbors in providing a new museum and a fun and educational facility for all of Laurens County. refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Debbie Vaughn (864)683-3688 or Fay Edge (864)923-0083.