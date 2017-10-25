How to hire the "different-abled"

Hiring the “different-abled” is one goal of a Laurens County coalition

When Jason Tavenner heard the State of South Carolina was launching an initiative to have more disabled people in the workforce, he knew that Laurens County was ahead of the curve.

“We were already doing this. In Laurens County, there is a structure at work with the school districts, vocational rehabilitation, and disabilities and special needs. We already know, who does what and when.”

Tavenner, along with Chad Ulmer, director of Vocational Rehabilitation of Laurens and Newberry Counties, and Chris Sparrow, program coordinator for Able South Carolina CareerBOOST, talked about disabilities hiring and the local coalition Thursday during a luncheon at the new Laurens County Museum in downtown Laurens.

The luncheon brought together people who work with VR and DDSN, School Districts 55 and 56, parents and volunteers to hear how the community outreach can be extended to more employers.

The local goal, in keeping with the state’s objective, is to put more “different-abled” people into South Carolina’s growing jobs market.

Sparrow said, “We don’t need help proving ourselves. We need the opportunity to prove ourselves.”

He said able-bodied workers want their companies to hire more people with visible, and invisible, disabilities. The visible may be people in wheelchairs or veterans with artificial limbs; the invisible may be people with anxiety, or hypertension, or difficulty getting along with others - conditions that can be managed with medication and training.

“It makes people feel good about their workplace,” Sparrow said of diversity hiring.

In 2016, 27% of Americans with disabilities were employed. Raising that number - as available jobs increase in a growing economy - starts as early as elementary school.

District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said, “We work to educate all children to be productive employees, and we welcome them back into our workforce. We have two very good programs in the community. We want to get all our students gainfully employed.”

District 55 Interim Superintendent Ed Murray said, “We want our students to see the workplace, and we want employers to see them. I have a cousin with cerebral palsy, growing up in a time when disabilities were more difficult to overcome. It is an issue close to my heart. We want our students to take full advantage of these programs.”

Laurens Mayor John Stankus said his adopted daughter was helped by District 55 programs and is working at Walmart Distribution Center. Sparrow said the Walgreens Distribution Center in Anderson County and Walmart are success stories for disabilities hiring.

“Believe me,” he said, “when a business is willing to hire disabled people, word gets around quickly.”

In exchange for the hiring and accommodations that generally cost about $500, a company gets employees who are dedicated to their work. Ulmer said Vocational Rehabilitation sees success every day with people who have the invisible disabilities - the older worker who can’t hear so well, the worker with a family issue who just needs a listener, a worker with a drinking problem that can be addressed by 28 days in state-run re-hab in Florence.

“With us, it’s about getting the person where they need to be,” Ulmer said. “Before you let somebody go, we want to be that place (providing help).”

The Oct. 17 luncheon in Laurens was the first time this Disability Employment Awareness coalition had come together for a public event. It was put together by an 18-member steering committee with five main agencies:

--Laurens School District 55;

--Laurens School District 56;

--South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs;

--Vocational Rehabilitation; and

--Able South Carolina.

A Ticket to Work, Southeast ADA Center and United Way agency, Able SC is a Center for Independent Living. An agency booklet says, “We do everything it takes to empower people with disabilities to live active, self-determined lives: advocacy, service and support. More than half of our staff are persons with disabilities, as are over half of our Board of Directors. We didn’t just learn this; we live it.”

pull-out:

29.4%, SC’s employment rate for people with disabilities, which is 6th lowest in the country. - Cornell University

370,744 working-age adults in South Carolina have disabilities. 36,732 are veterans. - Institute on Disability, on fact sheet from the South Carolina Employment First Initiative