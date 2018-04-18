How to be involved in live local theater

Charlotte continues her story web.

The children’s classic, Charlotte’s Web continues its run at the Laurens County Community Theatre this weekend. Show dates are Thursday, April 19, and Friday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. All performances take place at the Gilliam Center on the Thornwell campus. For more information call 833-LCCT (5228). Pictured is the cast and crew. - Photo provided

Theater sets “The Bikinis” auditions

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for its last show of the 2017-18 season the musical THE BIKINIS on Monday, April 23, 7 p.m., at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts. Roles are available for four women. Prepare an upbeat song to sing for the audition.

THE BIKINIS is being directed by Myra Greene, and performance dates are June 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.