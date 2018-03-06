Housing for The Promise of PC is getting started

Construction begins on new PC student housing

Construction on new student housing units at Presbyterian College has begun, a step in the College’s new strategic plan, The Promise of PC.

Work on the $15.5 million project is underway and started immediately after the Board of Trustees approved the project Wednesday, May 30.

The student housing will consist of three new buildings on the site of the former Bailey Memorial Stadium. The 36 units will include 144 beds for PC seniors and will provide independent living and more student space.

The project continues the College’s investment to enhance the heart of campus, said Susan A. Maddux, vice president for finance and administration.

Other recent renovations have included Richardson Science Hall and Neville Hall.

“Now, the College is investing in the heart of campus with student housing, which is critical to The Promise of PC,” Maddux said. “So the students are close to where they are going to class, where they can interact with their professors, and be right near the Springs Student Center.”

Adding student housing is a major initiative that aligns with "Growing Strategically," one of the four pillars of the strategic plan. Expanding housing options for students addresses the enrollment projection in the Promise of PC. The College is adding new academic and athletic programs in the effort to grow strategically as well.

“This housing is critical so that we have enough beds for our students to live in as enrollment continues to grow,” Maddux said. “We need to do everything to have a competitive edge, as students have a lot of options and we want to be the most attractive option to them as they’re looking for a place to go to school.”

The units are projected to be ready by August 2019, just in time for the class of 2020 to move in their senior year.