Home / Breaking News / House Moving Done

House Moving Done

Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:23pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo: Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

A project you don't see every day - a house moving - was accomplished this morning in Clinton.

The house came "up" Hwy 72/56 toward the city and turned onto Hwy 308, at the split in front of The Chronicle office. It was accompanied by Sheriff's Office vehicles, and the Clinton Department of Public Safety re-routed traffic for a time to allow the moving house full access to the roadway. The caravan then went out Hwy 308 toward the interstate.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here