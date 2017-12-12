House Moving Done

A project you don't see every day - a house moving - was accomplished this morning in Clinton.

The house came "up" Hwy 72/56 toward the city and turned onto Hwy 308, at the split in front of The Chronicle office. It was accompanied by Sheriff's Office vehicles, and the Clinton Department of Public Safety re-routed traffic for a time to allow the moving house full access to the roadway. The caravan then went out Hwy 308 toward the interstate.