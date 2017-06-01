House fire victim receives assistance

American Red Cross Assisting Individual in Laurens After Home Fire

GREENVILLE, S.C., January 6, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting an individual whose home, located on Bub Ave. in Laurens, was damaged by a fire this morning.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and a comfort kit containing personal hygiene items. Laurens City Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Home fires continue to be the largest disaster threat in the United States and heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths. Nearly half of the households in this country use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, fireplaces, or wood/coal stoves to stay warm.

If someone is using a space heater, the Red Cross recommends that people look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Space heaters should be placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home. Other safety tips include:

Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves, or fireplaces.

Electric space heaters use a lot of electricity. Always plug them directly into a wall outlet to avoid overloading circuits, which can lead to fire.

Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.

Keep children and pets away from space heaters.