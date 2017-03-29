Hospital payments affected

LAURENS NOT AFFECTED: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services posted a public notice Tuesday saying the agency will not pay for any hospital services for Medicare patients admitted to the emergency department of Greenville Memorial starting April 16 unless the hospital makes needed changes.

Today (March 29), Sandy Dees, with GHS, said that the notice will also affect Medicaid. Dees said this could potentially affect about 21,000 Medicare and Medicaid inpatients, based on the volume from 2016. This represents about 59% of Memorial's inpatients, and the net revenue at risk from Medicare and Medicaid could potentially reach around $495 million. This includes both inpatient and outpatient net revenue at Greenville Memorial.

"The CMS notice applies to both Medicare and Medicaid patients -- but is specific to Greenville Memorial Hospital. It does not affect any of the other hospitals that are part of Greenville Health System (e.g., Greer, Hillcrest, Laurens, North Greenville, Patewood, Oconee or Baptist Easley), nor does it affect any of our primary care physician practices or outpatient services outside of Greenville Memorial."

