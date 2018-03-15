Home / Breaking News / Hospice of Laurens County gets an early start

Hospice of Laurens County gets an early start

Thu, 03/15/2018 - 1:02pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Chamber of Commerce

Getting down to business, before hours - Hospice of Laurens County hosted a Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours this morning.

 

Community members dropped in to start their morning off with networking and breakfast from local restaurants. Attendees were able to meet the staff and learn more about this organization and the work it does in Laurens County. Hospice of Laurens County is the only local not-for-profit hospice serving Laurens, Union, Newberry, Saluda, Abbeville, Greenwood, Greenville and Spartanburg counties since 1987. Their mission is to provide physical, spiritual, and emotional comfort to patients and their families dealing with a terminal illness. To learn more, visit or call at 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, 864-833-6287. - Photos provided

