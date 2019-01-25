Horse Shot; Reward Offered

Reward $5,000 in horse shooting case.

On January 17, 2019 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Hwy 56 South in Clinton in reference to an American Quarter Horse being shot multiple times with a small caliber firearm. The horse fortunately survived the incident and is expected to make a full recovery. The owner of the horse has collaborated with Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff’s Office to offer an award of up to $5000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting the horse. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME or they can contact the Sheriff’s Office Directly by calling 864-984-4967.