Hopping - Not Glo-ing - This Saturday

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 11:49am Vic MacDonald
By: 
City of Clinton - Main Street Clinton SC

WEATHER CHANGE, NEW SCHEDULE - The City of Clinton's Hop N Glo THIS SATURDAY is now from 2 to 5 pm.

The threat of cold rain this Saturday night means the City and Main Street Clinton SC have made arrangements with the production company for new times for the pre-Easter event. There will still be hopping - just not any glo-ing. The movie will be shown at 3 pm., and all activities, free to the public, are set for Vance Park, behind the MS Bailey Municipal Building.

 

