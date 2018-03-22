Hopping - Not Glo-ing - This Saturday

WEATHER CHANGE, NEW SCHEDULE - The City of Clinton's Hop N Glo THIS SATURDAY is now from 2 to 5 pm.

The threat of cold rain this Saturday night means the City and Main Street Clinton SC have made arrangements with the production company for new times for the pre-Easter event. There will still be hopping - just not any glo-ing. The movie will be shown at 3 pm., and all activities, free to the public, are set for Vance Park, behind the MS Bailey Municipal Building.