Honors for 4 groups of students

Four student groups - one from Clinton Middle, three from Clinton High Schools - will be honored Tuesday by the District Board of Trustees.

Meeting on Tuesday (April 25) instead of its normal 4th Monday, the board will present special recognitions to:

--Clinton High School Science Olympiad Team (state champion);

--Clinton Middle School Academic Team (state champion);

--Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad Team (state champion);

--Clinton High School art students.

This meeting will be held at Clinton Elementary School, 800 Chestnut St., at 7:30 p.m. A presentation will be given by students and staff of Clinton Elementary. Other agenda items include:

--Audience participation;

--Targeted Focus Goal: Elevate the academic performance of each student to ensure readiness for the next level;

--Presentations by CC4Y and the Empowerment Center; and GLEAMNS;

--March finance and operational information;

--Approval to file Title I, II and III applications; textbooks for 2017-18 school year; resolutions for retiring faculty and staff; submission of update for district strategic/school renewal plans.

--Projected 2017-2018 class size by grade and school as of April 25;

--Announcements and Upcoming Events: May 4, budget workshop; May 22, board meeting at MS Bailey auditorium; June 26, board meeting at Clinton High School auditorium.

The Clinton Middle and High School Science Olympiad Teams will travel to the Science Olympiad National Competition in Ohio, May 18-22. Schools will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. Clinton High School Graduation (a ticketed event) will be 7 pm, May 31, in the gym.