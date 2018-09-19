Honoring Jim Bryan for service to Laurens County

Congressman Clyburn to Speak at Laurens County Democratic Party Inaugural “Jim Bryan Dinner”

James E. (Jim) Clyburn, who has served as the Representative for South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District since 1993 and has been the Assistant Democratic Leader, the third-ranking Democrat, in the United States House of Representatives since 2011, will be the keynote speaker at Laurens County Democratic Party’s Inaugural “Jim Bryan Dinner” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at The Ridge at Laurens off Exchange Road in Laurens.

Clyburn began his professional career as a public school teacher in Charleston. Before being elected to Congress, he directed two community development programs, served on the staff of a South Carolina Governor, and ran a state agency under four South Carolina Governors – two Democrats and two Republicans.

Clyburn is from Sumter, the eldest son of an activist, fundamentalist minister and an independent, civic minded beautician. This grounded Congressman Clyburn securely in family, faith and public service.

He was elected president of his NAACP youth chapter at 12 years old. As a student leader at South Carolina State College, he helped organize many civil rights marches and demonstrations. He met his wife, Emily, in jail following a student demonstration.

The Laurens County Democratic Party’s inaugural “Jim Bryan Dinner” honors former Senator James Bryan, Jr. who served as a South Carolina State Senator from 1984-2000.

An announcement said, “Jim Bryan is a dedicated member of the Laurens County Democratic Party and represents a Democrat Party Member that fights for all of us! Honorees in the following years will be people who demonstrate, like James Bryan, Jr., a deep commitment to the Democratic Party in Laurens County.”

The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a “meet and greet” of the district and statewide Democratic candidates, with light appetizers being served, followed by the banquet at 6 p.m. honoring Bryan’s service to the Democratic Party.

An announcement said, “Laurens County Democratic Party is excited to host this fundraising event and encourages the public to attend.”

Individual tickets are $40 and sponsorships can also be purchased online at Eventbrite. The link to buy tickets is the following: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laurens-county-democrat-party-inaugural-jim-bryan-dinner-tickets-4909385002.

Tickets are also available at the following locations in Laurens County: McDaniel ABC Stores in Laurens and Clinton and at Sadler Hughes Apothecary in Clinton or text “I want tickets” to 864-715-8290.