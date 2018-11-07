Honor for a lifetime of service

Livingston receives prestigious Laurens County award

John A. Livington has received the highest honor Laurens County can bestow - the Henry Laurens Award, named for the county’s namesake.

His family is wife Joyce Pittman Livingston, children Sharon and Scott, and sister Karen Wham.

A Laurens County statement says, “John was a pillar of his community and lifelong resident of the Cross Hill Community, a 1965 graduate of Clinton High School, 1969 graduate, with honors, from Clemson University, and devoted lifelong member of the Cross Hill Baptist Church serving as Deacon and Chairman of the Deacons. Upon graduating Clemson, John served as Greenwood County Clemson Extension Agent. John moved on to his lifelong career with AgSouth Farm Credit and retired in December, 2015 as regional Vice President (45 years). Upon his retirement, he was instrumental in forming the Bush River Realty, and was a long-termed President of the Cross Hill Rural Fire Department

“John being the leader that he was, he was a pillar of the Cross Hill Community Fire Department and the Cross Hill Community and helped raise much-needed funds to supplement county tax revenue for the operation of and purchase of fire apparatus and equipment for the Cross Hill Community Fire Department. John was a primary advocate towards the ‘Askins Study’ performed in the 1980’s that created a unified tax district for Laurens County and played a valuable part in the implementation and creation of the Unified Fire Districts. John was intensely involved in working towards establishing the office of the Laurens County Fire Coordinator in 1991 and participated in the hiring of the first Fire Coordinator and staff to further grow this valuable asset for Laurens County citizens.

“Laurens County Council, along with his colleagues, recognizes Mr. Livingston as a true public servant to his state and to his county.”