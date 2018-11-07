Home / Breaking News / Honor for a lifetime of service

Honor for a lifetime of service

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 9:47am Vic MacDonald
John A. Livington has received the highest honor Laurens County can bestow - the Henry Laurens Award, named for the county’s namesake.

His family is wife Joyce Pittman Livingston, children Sharon and Scott, and sister Karen Wham.

A Laurens County statement says, “John was a pillar of his community and lifelong resident of the Cross Hill Community, a 1965 graduate of Clinton High School, 1969 graduate, with honors, from Clemson University, and devoted lifelong member of the Cross Hill Baptist Church serving as Deacon and Chairman of the Deacons. Upon graduating Clemson, John served as Greenwood County Clemson Extension Agent. John moved on to his lifelong career with AgSouth Farm Credit and retired in December,  2015 as regional Vice President (45 years). Upon his retirement, he was instrumental in forming the Bush River Realty, and was a long-termed President of the Cross Hill Rural Fire Department

“John being the leader that he was, he was a pillar of the Cross Hill Community Fire Department and the Cross Hill Community and helped raise much-needed funds to supplement county tax revenue for the operation of and purchase of fire apparatus and equipment for the Cross Hill Community Fire Department.  John was a primary advocate towards the ‘Askins Study’ performed in the 1980’s that created a unified tax district for Laurens County and played a valuable part in the implementation and creation of the Unified Fire Districts. John was intensely involved in working towards establishing the office of the Laurens County Fire Coordinator in 1991 and participated in the hiring of the first Fire Coordinator and staff to further grow this valuable asset for Laurens County citizens.

“Laurens County Council, along with his colleagues, recognizes Mr. Livingston as a true public servant to his state and to his county.”

 
John Allen Livingston Cross Hill John Allen Livingston, age 70, of Cross Hill and husband of Joyce Pittman Livingston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Laurens County Hospice House following a long, courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer. Born in Clinton on October 19, 1947, he was the son of the late John Newton and Elizabeth Workman Livingston. He was a 1965 graduate of Clinton High School and graduated with honors from Clemson University in 1969. He served with the Greenwood County Clemson Extension for several years before starting his long career with AgSouth Farm Credit in 1973. He retired after 43 years in December of 2015 as regional vice-president. He immediately returned to work as a licensed real estate agent, forming Bush River Realty. John was a devoted lifelong member of Cross Hill First Baptist Church, where he has served as Deacon, chairman of Deacons, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and on various church committees over the years. He was instrumental in organizing and starting the rural fire service in Laurens County and served long-term as President of the Cross Hill Fire Department. He served on the Board of Directors for Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and Farm Bureau. He was a member of Laurens Rotary Club, SC Realtors Association, Laurens County Cattlemen’s Association, and SC Young Farmers Association. He was recently honored as a recipient of the Henry Laurens Award for Service. In addition to his wife, Joyce of 44 years, he is survived by his children, Sharon Annette Livingston and Scott Allen Livingston; his grandson, J. Michael Livingston, all of Cross Hill; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Joe Wham of Mountville; special nephews and their families, Jay Wham and wife Becca, and Allen Wham and wife Karen, all of Mountville; Special niece, Sallie Wham of Mountville; his brother-in-law and wife, Harold and Beverly Pittman of Baton Rouge, LA; special friends, CL and Yvonne Myers; and special dogs, Monk and Beetle Bailey. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Cross Hill First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brett Davis, Rev. Curtis Marshall, and Rev. Dan Compton. Interment will be in Cross Hill Cemetery. The family will be at the home and will receive friends at Cross Hill First Baptist Church on Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 6:00-9:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the building fund at Cross Hill First Baptist Church, PO Box 126, Cross Hill, SC 29332. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

