Homicide of teen is subject of 1 of 3 defendants' murder trial

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 1:30pm Vic MacDonald
Edwin Diaz-Chirinos was beaten to death with a hammer, his body was burned in an area just outside the Clinton city limits (May, 2016)
One man charged with murder has testified against another man charged with murder, in connection with a May, 2016, Laurens teen’s homicide.

On trial for murder is Fabian LaMichel-Rashad Green. Yesterday, a co-defendant, Davian Shquon Holman, of Laurens, testified at Green’s trial in the Laurens County Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services/Administrative Center in Laurens.

They along with a 3rd co-defendant, Karina Galarza, were arrested and charged with murder in the beating and burning death of Edwin Diaz-Chirinos, 17, a student at Laurens District High School.

Diaz-Chirinos’ burned remains were found in a residential area just outside of Clinton, not far from the Richloom plant. The trial is continuing today with the conclusion of The State’s case against Green, a report said.

Edwin went missing May 8, 2016, and his dad testified that he checked his son’s Facebook account. The victim’s identity was found at North Texas State University from a DNA sample from the charred remains found after the victim’s body was burned, and a DNA sample provided by the victim’s mother. A federal grant funds this ID program on behalf of the families of missing persons.

A report said Holman described how Green killed Diaz-Chirinos with a claw hammer, after the victim was lured to Galarza’s house. Originally, Holman said, the plan was to scare the victim with a BB gun. The victim’s body was taken in the silver Mustang at Edwin had driven to Galarza’s house to Taylor Drive, just outside of Clinton, where it was burned, Holman testified.

 

