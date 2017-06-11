Homicide is shooting manner of death

TODAY: Authorities say the shooting death of a Laurens man is a homicide.

The ruling was made today following an autopsy in the death of Michael Eric McCraney, 35, of 171 Colonial Acres Rd. Laurens. He was shot twice by a .410 gauge shotgun, the examination showed. The cause of death was one of these shots to his neck.

Laurens County and Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office authorities announced Sunday they were investigating a fatal shooting earlier that morning in Laurens.

No charges have been filed. The victim was identified by the Coroner’s Office as McCraney.

A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office statement said deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Colonial Acres, Laurens, in reference to a shooting incident. They found a man lying in a pool of blood, the statement said.

The statement does not say if anyone else was in the house. The victim died at 2:20 a.m.

“At this time, no chargers have been filed and this remains an active investigation. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Coroner’s Office and the 8Th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are working together in this investigation,” the statement said.

​On-Line obituary:

