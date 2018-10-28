A homicide in Laurens
Sun, 10/28/2018 - 9:31am Vic MacDonald
Authorities have identified Lutavious Denard Elmore, 31, of 218 Spring St., Laurens, as an alleged murder suspect.
Law enforcement responded Saturday to Easy Road, south of Laurens, where they would a male's body. Authorities identified Mandez Sergio Lindsey, 26, of Greenville, as the deceased; an autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death. The autosy will be conducted Monday in Greenville, a report said.
Authorities seached for Elmore in connection with the death, and he was taken into custody and held at the Johnson Detention Center. He is charged with murder.