Home / Breaking News / Homecoming is a W for the Red Devils

Homecoming is a W for the Red Devils

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 5:00am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor

Aaliyah Johnston, a senior, was crowned Friday night as the 2018 Clinton High School Homecoming Queen.

The crowning, and the Red Devils' 21-7 win over region opponent Mid-Carolina was the culmination of a week's celebration of Homecoming at CHS. The overall activities winner was the Seniors.

Clinton got to 1-1 in the region with the win over the visiting Rebels on a picture-perfect (although a little hot for fall) evening for high school football at venerable Wilder Stadium. In addition to 3 touchdowns, it was a night of game-saving plays for Clinton - a Jamarcus Cook fumble recovery that stopped a Rebel scoring threat and a Sam Tiller run out of punt formation that sustained a scoring drive. Navill Watson threw a 5-yard scoring pass to PJ Bluford in the second quarter. Cam Nichols tossed a 20-yard score to Elijah Campbell in the 4th quarter. Greg Sanders ran in Clinton's insurance touchdown (4 yards) deep into the 4th quarter. Tiller booted all 3 PATs.

Darien Bailey ran the ball 18 times for 103 yards for the Red Devil offense.

Clinton faces Newberry (a winner over Emerald Friday night) in this Friday's region game.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here