Homecoming is a W for the Red Devils

Aaliyah Johnston, a senior, was crowned Friday night as the 2018 Clinton High School Homecoming Queen.

The crowning, and the Red Devils' 21-7 win over region opponent Mid-Carolina was the culmination of a week's celebration of Homecoming at CHS. The overall activities winner was the Seniors.

Clinton got to 1-1 in the region with the win over the visiting Rebels on a picture-perfect (although a little hot for fall) evening for high school football at venerable Wilder Stadium. In addition to 3 touchdowns, it was a night of game-saving plays for Clinton - a Jamarcus Cook fumble recovery that stopped a Rebel scoring threat and a Sam Tiller run out of punt formation that sustained a scoring drive. Navill Watson threw a 5-yard scoring pass to PJ Bluford in the second quarter. Cam Nichols tossed a 20-yard score to Elijah Campbell in the 4th quarter. Greg Sanders ran in Clinton's insurance touchdown (4 yards) deep into the 4th quarter. Tiller booted all 3 PATs.

Darien Bailey ran the ball 18 times for 103 yards for the Red Devil offense.

Clinton faces Newberry (a winner over Emerald Friday night) in this Friday's region game.