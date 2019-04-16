History Will Come Alive

2019 Living History Encampment Will Be at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

If you have ever been curious about how life was in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War or you are just looking for a fun way to spend a weekend, then you need to come out to Musgrove Mill State Historic Site on the weekend of April 27 and 28 for the Annual Living History Encampment.

There will be re-enactors portraying both Patriot and Loyalist militiamen, British Regular and Provincial soldiers, Continental soldiers, and civilians representing a variety of backgrounds. Throughout both days, there will be several historic weapons demonstrations, militia musters for children, historic craft demonstrations, and sutlers selling goods to the public. Participants will also be able to interact directly with all of the re-enactors throughout the weekend, so feel free to ask them any questions you might have about the Revolutionary War or about what you see. They will love to speak with you.

The Encampment will be on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

The price of admission will be $5 an adult and $2 for children age 15 and younger. Please bring bottled water, and prepare for the weather.

For more information please contact the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or (864) 938-0100 or visit southcarolinaparks.com.