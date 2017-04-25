Historic Encampment

ENCAMPMENT WEEKEND AT MUSGROVE MILL STATE HISTORIC SITE

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be presenting its annual Encampment Weekend on April 29 and 30.

“Come experience what life was like on the South Carolina frontier during the American Revolution,” said an announcement.

Activities will highlight the battle fought at Musgrove Mill and will feature interpretive talks, demonstrations, and exhibits presented by re-enactors.

The demonstrations include: historic weapons demonstrations, tactical military demonstrations, period children’s games, colonial art, colonial medicine, blacksmithing, and more. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day.

Admission for the event is:

Adults - $4.00, Children (age 6 to 16) - $2.00, and Children (age 5 and under) – free.

Admission is free with a Park Passport Plus

This event is designed for everyone and is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

For more information regarding this event you can contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100, e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com.

For more information on the site, go to www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.

