Historic Encampment

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 2:19pm Vic MacDonald
See Colonial Days at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
By: 
Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
The battle that took place at Musgrove Mill on August 19, 1780 was a short (about 30 minutes) but very bloody battle. In fact, Isaac Shelby, a Colonel that fought both at Musgrove Mill and Kings Mountain stated in his memoirs that the battle at Musgrove Mill was the fiercest battle in which he ever fought. The brief battle was between a small detachment of Colonial Patriots against a larger group of British Loyalists. But despite the odds, the Patriots were victorious and the battle was considered an important turning point in the war.

ENCAMPMENT WEEKEND AT MUSGROVE MILL STATE HISTORIC SITE 

 

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be presenting its annual Encampment Weekend on April 29 and 30.

“Come experience what life was like on the South Carolina frontier during the American Revolution,” said an announcement.

Activities will highlight the battle fought at Musgrove Mill and will feature interpretive talks, demonstrations, and exhibits presented by re-enactors.

The demonstrations include: historic weapons demonstrations, tactical military demonstrations, period children’s games, colonial art, colonial medicine, blacksmithing, and more. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day.  

Admission for the event is: 

Adults - $4.00, Children (age 6 to 16) - $2.00, and Children (age 5 and under) – free. 

Admission is free with a Park Passport Plus 

This event is designed for everyone and is wheelchair and stroller accessible. 

For more information regarding this event you can contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100, e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com

For more information on the site, go to www.SouthCarolinaParks.com

 

More about Upstate SC battlefield, with a link to information about Musgrove Mill State Historic Site:

 

http://www.ourupstatesc.info/revolutionary-war-sites-in-the-upstate.php

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

