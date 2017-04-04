Hiring Freeze is removed

Following an executive session of almost two hours Monday night, Clinton City Council voted 5-2 to rescind a hiring freeze that council had voted unanimously to implement March 20.

Council Member Danny Cook made the motion “after obtaining more information” to rescind his March 20 motion to implement a hiring freeze in the city for all positions except the Department of Public Safety.

Mayor Bob McLean and Council Member Robbie Neal voted against the motion which passed with votes from Cook and council members Ronnie Roth, Gary Kuykendall, Shirley Jenkins and Jimmy Young.

Council went behind closed doors to discuss two personnel matters: appointments to board and commissions (see story in April 12 issue) and office of the city manager.

The SC Freedom of Information Act allows public bodies to hold secret discussions when dealing with hiring, firing or the discipline of a specific individual.

It is unclear how the hiring freeze would be proper for discussion in executive session.

The Chronicle has asked both City Attorney Allen Wham and City Manager Frank Stovall why council discussed the hiring freeze in private and has received no answer.

In fact, Wham and Stovall aren’t saying much for the record about council’s March 20 hiring freeze that appears to break city code, state laws and the city manager’s contract.

City code (a city law) enacted in 2015 gives the city manager the sole authority to hire and fire city employees except for the city manager, the city attorney and the municipal judge.

State codes says the city manager can hire and fire any city employee and determine the salary for city workers.

Stovall’s contract with the city says if council does anything to change Stovall’s powers and authority, they have breached his contract. Council would have to change city code or amend the current budget and eliminate budgeted positions to legally stop Stovall from hiring any employees.

Stovall is leaving May 5 to take a job in Virginia and those close to the situation said council is not wanting him to make any key staffing positions before he leaves.

“If we had vacancies in key positions, I wouldn’t go out and fill them,” Stovall said March 30. “I would defer to the new city manager to make key personnel decisions. I think that’s what council was trying to do.”

“I’m not an attorney,” Stovall said when asked if council’s action is legal. “My job is to implement the will of council, whether I agree or not.”

He did say he would not knowingly implement a law that is known to be illegal, but “council employs an attorney to look at those issues and others.”

City Attorney Allen Wham did not respond to questions from The Chronicle other than to say, in an email, “I do not have much to say about Council’s actions on March 20, other than we are aware of what the ordinances and statutes provide, and I have advised Council this week.”

In another email Wham was asked when he had advised council and how that had taken place. Council did not meet between the March 20 meeting and his March 31 response to questions.

“I do not have further comments regarding this matter,” he said in an email Monday.

Stovall said he wants to spend his last five weeks getting the city ready for his departure.

“We have a lot of major projects in the pipeline that I’m handling,” Stovall said. “We’re making sure staff are briefed and ready to keep them going.”