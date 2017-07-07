Hiring freeze rejected

A majority of Laurens County Council last night rejected the idea of an immediate hiring freeze for the county.

The freeze would have exempted First Responders: EMS, fire, 911 operators and Sheriff’s deputies. Councilman Stewart Jones, who made the motion, said it would be temporary until an overall study of county personnel and salaries is completed.

Council member Dianne Anderson seconded the motion; she and Jones voted “yes.” Council Chairman Joe Wood and members Dr. David Pitts, Garrett McDaniel and Ted Nash voted “no.” Council Vice-Chairman Keith Tollison was absent.

The vote was taken in a council budget work session.

In an earlier vote, a council majority voted not to hire any new county employees, thus maintaining a balanced budget for FY18. County department heads asked for additional employees, and council talked about these jobs in closed session.

Council members Anderson, McDaniel, Nash and Jones voted “yes” on the motion to not hire any new employees. Wood and Pitts voted “no.”

Pitts said of Jones’ idea to freeze county positions at current levels until further notice: “This is an impossible task to accomplish with First Responders. It sends a terrible message to our county and the state in general that we are in dire straits. By the data, we know this fiscal year and next fiscal year there is more revenue coming in.”

Jones said, “We need to get those pay grades under control, for competitiveness and compensation. We had some discussions with our retirees that, frankly, I don’t ever want to have again. We need to keep taxes competitive.”

Jones was the only council member to vote against all suggestions for a county property tax increase. The county is going to raise taxes the rate of inflation plus a population increase percentage - permitted by state law - and will pay more into the state’s pension system - an unfunded mandate spending suggested by the state legislature, and exempt from the “no tax increase above the rate of inflation” provision specified in Act 388.

County Administrator Jon Caime said a hiring freeze could work. “I’ve had experience with these (freezes),” he said. “A department head who needs to fill a position can ask the council for an exemption.”

The point was moot, however, as a majority of council voted not to freeze hiring at this time.

More on the Laurens County Council budget work session in the July 12 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.