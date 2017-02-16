Hike set for what will be Millers Fork Trail

The weather is warming up and Sunday should be gorgeous. Come join Clinton Canopy for a preview of Millers Fork Trail Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm.

Please let me know if you will be able to join us on this date. You must be able to walk over slightly uneven ground. Allow about an hour to see the full site, or half an hour for just the highlights.

Anyone with special needs should contact me to set up a separate tour.

Susan Galloway

clintoncanopy@gmail.com