High-energy person wanted to direct United Way

Tue, 05/30/2017 - 12:40pm Vic MacDonald
Laurens County agency, based in Clinton, seeks an Executive Director
The United Way of Laurens County

The deadline is Friday for people who want to be considered as the new Executive Director of the United Way of Laurens County.

The financial and social services-assistance agency is based in Clinton. Its new Executive Director should be a person who can work well in an organization that mobilizes community partners and resources to focus on pressing needs in Laurens County. Necessary skills include public speaking, community relations and financial management. This person must have a skill-set of communications, vision, organized, honest and work with minimal supervision.

By 5 pm this Friday (June 2) submit information by (preferred method) e-mail to: amunyan@uwlc-online.org

 

