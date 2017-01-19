Hey, tourists, come here to watch the eclipse

Tourism: Eyes will be on total solar eclipse putting Laurens County in the “path of totality”

Encouraging tourists to see a once in a lifetime event will be part of the Tourism Committee, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, planning for 2017.

Laurens County will have some of the best viewing in the nation on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse that will cut a path from the West Coast at Washington State to the East Coast near Charleston.

It will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will be available for viewing by people from coast to coast. The Laurens-Clinton-Greenwood area will have 2 minutes 28 seconds of total eclipse at 2:39 p.m. Western Kentucky will have the greatest totality at 2 minutes 40 seconds.

Already reservations are coming in for a campgrounds in Laurens County and the national president of the Pontiac auto enthusiasts club has made contact with the Chamber about the eclipse.

Charleston and Columbia hotels are marketing “watch the eclipse” packages, but those cities’ viewing of the astral phenomenon will not be as good as the viewing in Laurens County.

A tourism sub-committee will look at planning a Dark Side of the Moon Cruise-in Aug. 21, for the national Pontiac auto club, among four tourism initiatives that will be planned through the Chamber.

The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship will be played at Musgrove Mill Golf Course, near Clinton, in April. The May 20 Laurens County Heritage Hype: Honor the Past, Experience the Future will be staged alongside Rhythm on the Rails in Clinton. A tourism sub-committee also will work with local golf pros to develop a 4 Course Package that includes playing golf and hotel-restaurant reservations.

“We are excited about 2017. Our purpose is to bring all Laurens County attractions together, and marketing exists in these tourism opportunities,” said Greg Alexander, Chamber President and CEO, at last Wednesday’s Tourism Committee meeting.

With 20 members, tourism is the largest Chamber committee with one of the biggest jobs to do. Tourism ranks behind agriculture as South Carolina top-ranked industry, and the Chamber’s tourism group seeks to bring together hospitality and accommodations, retail, recreation and government to capture tourism dollars.

School District 55 is developing a plan to have all elementary students involved in a science curriculum on eclipse day. Special viewing glasses will be distributed, and the availability of adult-sized glasses also will be explored.

According to the website Space.com, “On August 21, 2017, American skywatchers will be treated to a rare and spectacular show - the first total solar eclipse visible from the continental United States in nearly 4 decades. ... (the) ‘Great American Total Solar Eclipse’ will darken skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina along a stretch of land about 70 miles wide. People who descend upon this ‘path of totality’ for the big event are in for an unforgettable experience, said eclipse expert Jay Pasaschoff, an astronomer at Williams College in Massachusetts. ‘It’s a tremendous opportunity,’ Pasachoff told Space.com. ‘It’s a chance to see the universe change around you.’”

Months before the eclipse, the ACC golf tournament will offer expo and marketing opportunities, such as hospitality tents, at the Musgrove Mill course, Alexander said, and local golf teams and groups will have a chance to pitch in with course activities.

Teams already are booking their hotel rooms, and Alexander said families and golf fans also will come into Laurens County to watch tournament play.

The Laurens County Heritage Hype will bring together historical, adventure and recreational resources from throughout the county. Last spring, Rhythm on the Rails drew thousands to Clinton for two days. The Heritage Hype will be part of ROTR Saturday, as a continuation of the heritage-adventure program that has been staged at PC’s Bailey Memorial Stadium and in downtown Laurens.

The Simply Revolutionary theme continues the Chamber’s emphasis on Laurens County’s links to the Revolutionary War (Musgrove Mill State Historic Site) and its willingness to try “revolutionary,” new projects, Alexander said.

The slogan “Honor the Past, Experience the Future” will be adopted for the Heritage Hype event. Social media hash tags and marketing also will use this theme.

The Chamber also has an eye to 2018 to possibly sponsor a battle re-enactment and/or encampment. State historic sites, such as Musgrove Mills, cannot be used for battles re-enactments but Revolutionary War enthusiasts can have encampments at these locations, the committee was told.

Re-enactment groups have been contacted about getting Laurens County on their schedules, which are made out a year in advance. The popular Cowpens encampment was staged on Saturday.

One of 28 Chamber committees, the full Tourism Committee will a brief meeting Feb. 8, then break into the sub-committee to continue planning for 2017, and beyond, Laurens County events.

NATIONALECLIPSE.COM REVEALS TEN UNIQUE PLACES TO VIEW THE 2017 TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN THE U.S.

VIEWING SITE IN SOUTH CAROLINA SELECTED

January 2017 - NationalEclipse.com, one of the leading web sites dedicated to the upcoming total solar eclipse to occur in the U.S. on August 21, 2017, has revealed “Ten Unique Places to View the National Eclipse.” The list, which represents a slightly different take on other top ten “best” or “greatest” viewing site lists, includes locations in eight states along the eclipse “path of totality” from Oregon to South Carolina.

While most top ten eclipse lists focus on places with the most promising weather prospects, the longest durations of totality, or the most interesting local attractions—information that is sure to be valuable to people still trying to decide where to go to see the eclipse—NationalEclipse.com decided to add some levity to the decisionmaking process by offering its picks for the most quirky, outrageous, or just plain unique places to view the eclipse.

The list includes the following viewing sites from west to east along the path of totality:

-- Fishing Rock — Lincoln Beach, OR

-- Volcanoes EclipseFest — Keizer, OR

-- 1918 Viewing Site — Baker City, OR

-- Craters of the Moon National Monument — Butte County, ID

-- Carhenge — Alliance, NE

-- The Iowa Triangle — Fremont County, IA

-- Eclipse Crossroads — Jackson County, IL

-- “Little Green Men” Days Festival — Kelly, KY

-- Clingman’s Dome — Swain County, NC

-- Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge — Charleston County, SC

NationalEclipse.com doesn’t claim that these are necessarily the “best” or “greatest” places to view the eclipse on August 21, 2017, and notes that first-time eclipse chasers may want to view the eclipse from more conventional sites that have been recognized as having the longest durations of totality and the most promising weather prospects. However, adventure seekers, veteran eclipse chasers looking for a unique viewing experience, and everyone else excited about this highly anticipated upcoming event will find “Ten Unique Places to View the National Eclipse” a fun and interesting read.

The full text of “Ten Unique Places to View the National Eclipse” can be found at nationaleclipse.wordpress.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ECLIPSE

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will occur in 14 U.S. states. This will be the first total solar eclipse seen in the U.S. in 26 years and the first seen in the contiguous U.S. in 38 years. It will also be the first total eclipse to travel across the U.S. from coast to coast since 1918 and the first total eclipse seen only in the U.S. since before the nation's founding in 1776.

NationalEclipse.com was created to serve as a one-stop source of information and resources for the eclipse. The 2017 eclipse is expected to be the most witnessed solar eclipse in human history and one of the biggest news stories in years. NationalEclipse.com is committed to providing accurate information and promoting safe solar eclipse viewing procedures in anticipation of this historic event.

