Here they come, blue hose

Clinton High School students who are enrolling at Presbyterian College were a large group in Friday morning's first College Day for Red Devil seniors.

Piedmont Tech, PC, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina at Columbia had the largest groups of senior enrollees. Colleges of choice for the Class of 2017 ranged from A to W, the farthest trip away from home will be U. Mass at Boston. Ninth graders were brought into the auditorium for 2nd block to hear the colleges announced, and watch the seniors attending the respective institutions sign a banner to be displayed at Clinton High School.

Tech schools, cosmetology and military service also were acknowledged along with 4-year institutions of higher learning. "Everyone who signed today earned it," CHS Principal Maureen Tiller told the Class of 2021 about the Class of 2017. "They are done the things they have wanted to do, rather than thing they had to do. It's all about choices."

CHS Athletics on Friday morning had two sports-academic signings. Tymori Tribble signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and attend Presbyterian College. Makayla Pearson signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and attend Erskine College. CHS will have at least two more college signings before the academic year ends.

May 31 will be Graduation Day for the Class of 2017 (7 pm in the gym). On May 26, they will have graduation practice, and board buses for trips to their respective elementary schools. The current elementary students will welcome the graduates, parading in their caps and gowns. Many graduates will participate in Senior Day at their churches May 21 and 28.

Other Clinton High dates:

Today, Saturday & May 18-20: CHS Production of "Hairspray" in the auditorium;

Saturday, 3 pm - Boys Tennis will play for the AAA State Championship in Cayce;

May 17-22 - Team Clinton (CHS & CMS Science Olympiad) attends Nationals in Dayton, Ohio;

May 17 - Spring Sports awards ceremony (6 pm, gym);

May 25 - Academic Banquet (6:30 pm);

May 26 - Senior Breakfast (8 am);

May 29 - Memorial Day holiday (schools and administrative office closed);

May 30 - Senior Class Cookout (6 pm).