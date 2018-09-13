Here She Comes

EARLY DISMISSAL - Batten Down the Hatches: Florence will rumble through Clinton

City of Clinton personnel are actively monitoring Hurricane Florence as well as participating in state and local emergency management preparations.

Employees are currently making preparations to be ready for a potential threat to our citizens such as clearing storm drains, stocking trucks and ensuring emergency equipment and vehicles are equipped and fueled. The City will move into Operation Condition 3 early Thursday morning to further city preparations; Music on Main was canceled Thursday night and will be rescheduled.

Clinton High varsity football will play Wren at home tonight (Sept. 13), 7:30 pm kickoff. All other athletics are canceled.

Laurens County School District 56 will dismiss early tomorrow (September 14). Dismissal times are as follows:

MS Bailey: 11:30 AM

All Elementary Schools: Noon

Middle and High School: 12:30 PM.

Breakfast and lunch will be served; and the school day, on an abbreviated schedule, if completed, will not have to be made up.

City of Clinton Director of Risk Management Robin Entrekin encourages all citizens to begin preparations now, but especially those with special medical needs. “Citizens that have medical conditions/concerns such as prescription medications or home based oxygen generators and similar medical equipment should begin making preparations now for back up sources such as ensuring medications are filled, alternative electrical energy sources and fuel are available, as well as having fresh batteries for flashlights and additional water/food supplies on hand in the event of a power outage.”

Clinton Public Works crews are working to clear storm drains in preparation for large amounts of rainfall and have contacted the Laurens office of the Department of Transportation to request preventative assistance in storm drain clean outs as well. “We realize there are several areas in the city limits that are prone to flooding when we receive significant amounts of rainfall. Unfortunately, some of the flood prone areas are located in state or privately maintained areas. We have requested assistance from the local department of transportation in regards to these problem areas,” reports Clinton Public Works Director Dale Satterfield.

Satterfield also encourages residents to assist with keeping the storm drainage system working properly by not placing yard debris and other items adjacent or next to drainage structures.

Laurens County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery met with City Manager Bill Ed Cannon, Police Chief Robin Morse, and Director of Risk Management Robin Entrekin to review the county’s emergency plan and process for opening Red Cross approved shelters. “We have two Red Cross approved shelters that will be on standby should we need to open them. These shelters are the Laurens YMCA and the FirstPresbyterian Church Family Life Center in Clinton. I have coordinated with DSS and Red Cross as they have established staff on call shift schedules to manage shelter operations. We will also have water as well as MRE's on hand for immediate food needs until feeding operations can be established,” Avery said.

Avery went on to say, “Shelter operations must be opened and staffed by trained personnel around the clock to operate correctly. So our process, as it has been in the past is, anyone needing a shelter will be directed to the Clinton and Laurens City Police Departments for initial staging. Once we identity a shelter is needed, we will open one very quickly. This process will allow us to better utilize our manpower and staffing requirements.”

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, “We are ready and City staff including key senior administrative staff, public works, police and fire personnel are on-call 24 hours a day to address any situation that may arise. Additionally, we are in constant contact with local and state emergency management agencies and we will post safety, outage information and weather updates on our website and social media outlets as it is available.”

Clinton Police Chief Robin Morse encourages citizens to make emergency preparations and plans now reminding citizens, “It’s better to err on the side of caution.”

To report an outage, street flooding, downed trees or power lines call 833.7520 or 833.7212.

Laurens County Emergency Management also is dealing with a single case of West Nile Virus in the south-east area of the county. Spraying for mosquitoes in the area did not happen Wednesday night because of rain, but likely will happen tonight (Sept. 13).

Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community in Clinton has 38 evacuees from Goose Creek.

Presbyterian Community Clinton has evacuees from Charleston.

Presbyterian College has canceled classes on Friday, Sept. 14 and Monday, Sept. 17 due to the potential for hazardous weather brought about by Hurricane Florence. College offices will operate on a regular schedule, but various events have been canceled or postponed. The PC football game against Stetson University scheduled for Sept. 15, has been canceled. Family Weekend has been rescheduled for Sept. 21-23. In addition, Preview PC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 13.

PC’s leadership team made the decision to ensure that members of our campus community and their families, as well as those planning to visit campus, can make timely decisions before the hurricane arrives.

Students should place a high priority on their health and safety, carefully evaluate road conditions and make wise decisions regarding any travel away from campus. The College will provide essential services to keep students on campus safe and secure. The College has supplies of food and drinking water, and Greenville Dining Hall will remain open.

According to the most recent forecast, Hurricane Florence will impact our region on Sunday, Sept. 16. Key PC personnel are in regular consultation with Laurens County emergency response officials. The College is working diligently to prepare our campus facilities to accommodate our students throughout the storm.

Updates will be posted on www.presby.edu/weather.

Presbyterian College’s football game against Stetson, originally scheduled as a home game then shifted to a road game on Sept. 15, was not played due to weather associated with Hurricane Florence.

“With the track of Hurricane Florence shifting overnight, it became apparent that getting our football team and fans back home safely became more and more of a concern,” PC Athletics Director Danny Sterling said Thursday. “Everyone’s safety has been our focus from day one and that is what led us to this decision. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those that are going to be affected by this storm.”

Fans who purchased single game tickets can call the ticket office, a PC announcement said.

PC football lost Sept. 8 at Austin Peay, and will play this Saturday at home, 1 p.m. kickoff, against Bluefield.

Due to Hurricane Florence, the 7th Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride was postponed until this Sunday, Sept. 23.

It originally was set for Sept. 17. An announcement said, “The 7TH Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride will be recognizing fallen officers across our country. There will be food, an auction and live music provided by the Steele Justice Band. Only $15 per bike or vehicle and check-in time for bikes and vehicles participating in the ride starts at noon with bikes and vehicles out at 2 p.m.”

The donation to participate in the ride is only $15 and will start and end at Destination Power Sports, 23165 Hwy 76E, Clinton.

The announcement said, “All proceeds go to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund which was created as a not-for-profit hardship fund to provide financial assistance to distressed law enforcement officers and their families when there is a genuine need. The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On fund has helped local law enforcement families during medical emergencies, long term illnesses, fires, deaths and much more. The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund is ran solely through volunteers and donations. Even if you do not participate in the ride, please come out Sunday, Sept. 23, and enjoy the day’s events at Destination Power Sports. The Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride event is family-friendly, and everyone is welcomed. Thank you for supporting law enforcement and the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.”