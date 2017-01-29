Helping those among "the least of us"

Family Promise initiative is “speaking to” Laurens County faith community, others

A conviction that simply would not go away.

That’s how Rev. Rickey Letson, pastor of First Baptist Church Laurens, describes the desire he and others have to deal with family homelessness in Laurens County.

Letson, Rev. Blake Harwell and Rev. Doug Shenton led a discussion last Thursday in a breakfast meeting at Martha Franks Retirement Center about how a program to address homelessness, Family Promise, could be enacted locally.

Harwell is pastor of First Baptist Church Clinton, and Shenton, a former Family Promise board member in New Jersey, is FBC Clinton’s minister of discipleship and outreach.

The faith community of Laurens County, United Way and interested citizens are combining their interests and efforts in considering the Family Promise model. The next meeting will be Feb. 21 at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Clinton.

“There is a much larger homelessness issue in our county than we realize,” Letson said.

Shelters are in place for people escaping domestic violence and for people combatting substance abuse. But Letson said there are no shelters for families, especially those who live paycheck-to-paycheck and can be left homeless by major illness expenses or losing a job.

One-parent families and veterans also are especially vulnerable, Family Promise says.

Its brochure says, “In a country concerned for its children, we are shocked to learn that 40% of people experiencing homelessness are members of families with children. Lower income families often live one paycheck to the next. A major illness, an apartment-condo conversion, poor economic times, or other forces beyond their control can drive these working people into homelessness.”

Letson said his concern with the issue stems from Leadership Laurens County in 2012-13. The group made homelessness is focus project, developed a strategy and made a presentation to the board of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (Leadership’s sponsor).

No one at that time was in a position to see the program forward, Letson said.

Still, it kept coming up. People asked Letson about it. Homelessness became a focus of Rotary International, and the Laurens Rotary Club heard about a Family Promise initiative in Pickens County.

“The timing just seems right,” Letson said.

Shenton said his experience in New Jersey with Family Promise was very rewarding. He was in line to become program chairman when he got the call to come to Clinton.

There is no “re-inventing the wheel” with Family Promise, he said. It’s been around for 30 years, using a model similar to Habitat for Humanity, and grew from a previous organization, the Interfaith Hospitality Network.

Shenton said, “No child should be homeless.”

To find the homeless children in any community, he said, “just ask the teachers.”

Shenton said guests in Family Promise shelters can become part of the church activities where they are housed. Children can have their birthdays celebrated, and infants can be dedicated into faith communities. “It’s about relationships,” he said.

It will cost $90,000 - $120,000 to start the program. That annual cost increases to about $300,000 when a director is hired, and personnel like bus drivers are brought into the program. Churches provide the shelter sites; smaller congregations help with meals, money donations and activities. Thirteen churches provide host sites one week a quarter (four times a year).

Shelters must have showers and preferably are handicapped accessible. Portable shower and laundry facilities could be available through the Laurens Baptist Association, the interest group was told.

Background screenings, for criminal charges, domestic violence and mental health issues, are done for families seeking to become guests of church shelter sites. Host churches must commit to having volunteers provide interaction with the guests.

Harwell said, “We will need hundreds of volunteers.”

Fourteen people (five families) can be accommodated each week at each shelter site. That number is capped by the size of the transport bus the Family Promise affiliate will acquire, and use to transport children to school and guests to appointments.

Harwell said Family Promise leaves it up to individual churches to decide how much evangelizing and discipleship to have with the guest families. He said people should realize that just because a person or family is homeless does not mean they are “lost” and don’t have faith in God.

He said, “We want to draw all sorts of congregations to participate.”