Help those families struggling with cancer

THE LAURENS COUNTY CANCER ASSOCIATION WILL HOST ITS 8TH ANNUAL “RUN LIKE A MANN 5K”

Funds raised stay in Laurens County to help citizens who are battling cancer

Saturday, September 16, marks the return of the “Run Like a Mann 5K” Walk-Run honoring the memory of Tim Mann, long time resident of Clinton, who died of cancer in March 2010.

In October 2009, Mann, a lifelong Laurens County resident, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer at the age of 45. Tim loved fitness and good health and began karate training in 1975, and in 1980, and along with his friend Charlie Campbell, founded the Karate Do of Clinton.

A few of Tim’s dedicated running circle of friends got together and produced the first “Run Like a Mann 5K” in the fall of 2009 to help the Mann Family with growing expenses, as well as to initiate a basic show of loving support from the Laurens County community. This first event was a huge success and helped the Mann Family in many ways.

In 2013, Tim’s wife, Debra, asked that the money raised from the run be given to other families in need so that those families could feel the love and support from their community as well. At this point, the dream of a Laurens County Cancer Association was born. The 2013 Run Like a Mann 5K was promoted as the beginning of an organization that continues to this day to help cancer patients in Laurens County deal with the uncertainties of cancer.

This year’s event will be held in the Laurens County Professional Park behind the GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the office of the Laurens County Cancer Association. The address is 1337 Medical Ridge Rd in Clinton, SC 29325.

The cost is $30 if registered by September 1. After September 1, registration is $35. The cost to register for our 1-mile Fun run is $20. All proceeds from this event stay in Laurens County and enable the Laurens County Cancer Association to offer assistance to citizens of Laurens County as they battle cancer.

The Laurens County Cancer Association wishes to express thanks to our major sponsors for this year’s event.

To register to participate in this year’s event, call the office at (864) 833-3976, or on-line: www.hopeinthecommunity.com or at www.RunLikeaMann.com