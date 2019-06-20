Help a school install a playground - Here's How

A gofundme for for a playground.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ford Elementary School, Laurens, raise funds for playground equipment for recess. Currently, the elementary school does not have any equipment and only a dirt area, organizers said, and this campaign will help install playground equipment before the fall school year begins. Campaign description: “The children at this school have no playground equipment for recess, they only have a dirt area. They deserve to have a place to play and enjoy every day! Please donate what you can to help us provide the equipment that will allow them to have fun while learning. Every single dollar raised will go towards the purchase of the play equipment. We need this to happen quickly so it can be ordered and installed before school resumes in the fall. These children are all gifts from God, no matter their background. We want them to have the best resources to succeed, not only inside the classroom, but outside! I am grateful that I have seen first hand how committed the teachers are at this school, and that with your help, we can make a difference in these little lives. Thank you in advance for any help you can give!”