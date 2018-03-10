Help Preserve Laurens County's Heritage

Laurens County Museum Auction and Silent Auction

The Laurens County Museum Auction and Silent Auction will be October 25, 6:30 - 9 p.m., at the Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, Laurens. The winner of the Firmin Ford Car-for-a-Year promotion will be announced. Tickets ($20) are available from members, online and at the two museum locations. Come for the live and silent auctions of exciting items and services from across the Upstate - restaurants, set of new tires, seasonal wreaths, cakes, acupuncture, art work, signed college footballs, golf, and many more. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, fun, and music! Proceeds go to the elevator and renovation fund. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jim Barton, (864)872-9399, or Debbie Vaughn, (864)683-3688. Visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page and laurenscountymuseum.us.