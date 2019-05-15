Home / Breaking News / Help with Employment and Clothes

Help with Employment and Clothes

Wed, 05/15/2019 - 12:14pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald

RIGHT NOW: Do you, your family or someone you know need help with clothes - head over to the Clinton Family YMCA.

A free clothes closet is operating UNTIL 3 PM today (May 15) in the Y's main gym, along with an Expand Your Horizons Hiring Event. Rosa Booker, with Community Outreach, in partnership with SC DSS, says they have children's clothes suitable to finish out the school year, and "dress for success" clothes for job interviews. Some shoes and purses also are available.

Companies and organizations are on-site to accept your applications and resumes. "Your Future Is Waiting," an event flyer says (info: Rosa Booker, 864-340-1057; or Valerie Thacker, 864-547-8083).

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

