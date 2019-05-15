Help with Employment and Clothes

RIGHT NOW: Do you, your family or someone you know need help with clothes - head over to the Clinton Family YMCA.

A free clothes closet is operating UNTIL 3 PM today (May 15) in the Y's main gym, along with an Expand Your Horizons Hiring Event. Rosa Booker, with Community Outreach, in partnership with SC DSS, says they have children's clothes suitable to finish out the school year, and "dress for success" clothes for job interviews. Some shoes and purses also are available.

Companies and organizations are on-site to accept your applications and resumes. "Your Future Is Waiting," an event flyer says (info: Rosa Booker, 864-340-1057; or Valerie Thacker, 864-547-8083).