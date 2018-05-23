Hear About the MS Bailey Child Development Center

A presentation about the MS Bailey Child Development Center will be given to the District 56 Board of Trustees this Thursday night.

The board is taking the unusual action of changing its meeting night, because the normal 4th Monday would conflict with Memorial Day (May 28), and if the meeting was moved to the next night, it would conflict with the Clinton High Academic Awards (May 29). Tomorrow night's meeting (May 24) begins at 7:30 pm at MS Bailey, 625 Elizabeth St., Clinton, and is open to the public. The Targeted Focus Goal for this meeting is "Engage all stakeholders in the support of quality education and continuous improvement."

The Board also will present a Spirit of 56 Award, and will recognize Bailey Manor Art Show and CMS - SC Stock Market Game winners. There will be a time for audience participation (register in advance), and the Board will receive State Assessment Update and End of the Year Announcements/Dates. An April Finance Information report and 2018-19 Budget Update also will be presented, along with a Wilder Stadium renovations update.

The Board will approve the District Calendar for the 2019-2020 School Year, consider facilities schedule of charges and user fees, and take any action(s) necessary from executive session. The next Board meeting will be Monday, June 25, 7:30 pm in the Clinton High Auditorium.