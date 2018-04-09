Hear about Blue Hose football on radio

Tommy Spangler Coaches Show Set For Thursday

The Tommy Spangler Coach’s Show will air on Thursday, September 6, 7-8 p.m.

The show will be at House of Pizza for fans wanting to attend the event. If you cannot attend you can listen live on 96.5 FM WPCC in Clinton and Fox Sports 1400 and 98.3 FM in Spartanburg.

Ryan Real will host the show with Coach Spangler and it will occur every Thursday leading into a football game for the Blue Hose.

PC kicks of its 2018 season this Saturday playing at Austin Peay (45-0 losers to Georgia this past Saturday).

http://www.gobluehose.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=18100&ATCLID=206564260