Healthy Eating in Our Schools

Collaboration with GHS Southern Region and local School Districts Marks Opportunities for Healthy Changes in 2018.

Leadership from the GHS Southern Region and local Laurens County School Districts met last week in an effort to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnership between the health system and school programs throughout Districts 55 and 56 in the New Year. District superintendents, child nutrition directors, and Greenville Health System regional leadership began conversations centered around healthy eating in school partnerships and other grassroot efforts focusing on healthy nutrition, education, prevention and wellness for students and their families. Participating in th collaboration are, from left: Wanda Knight, SNS, director of L55 Child Nutrition; Cindy Jacobs, director of L56 Child Nutrition; Dr. Stephen Peters, L55 Superintendent; Dr. David O'Shields, L56 Superintendent; Dr. David Williams, chief clinical officer for GHS Southern Region; Justin Benfield, MBA, chief operations officer for GHS Southern Region; and Brenda Schantz, L56 assistant superintendent, who met at Laurens County Memorial Hospital for its premier collaborative meeting. - Photo provided