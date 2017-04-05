Healthcare Statement

South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District Candidate, Mary Geren,

Statement Regarding the House Passage of the ACA

ANDERSON - Today is the most troubling day since the start of the Trump Administration.

Rep. Duncan just voted to remove health care from tens of thousands of residents of the 3rd Congressional District; over 8,000 of those being children.

The moment to rally around campaigns like mine will come; but for now, we need to pray for those within our communities who fear what is to come. Who aren’t sure whether their wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters will be covered in the future. Who aren’t sure how to pay for their diabetic child’s medication or their elderly father’s heart medication.

Join me and say a prayer, ask “What would Jesus do?”, and let’s come together to find a sensible and responsible solution forward.

