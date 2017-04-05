Home / Breaking News / Healthcare Statement

Healthcare Statement

Thu, 05/04/2017 - 4:05pm Vic MacDonald
Congressional candidate worried about affordable care for thousands
By: 
Maren Geren for Congress
Join me and say a prayer, ask 'What would Jesus do?', and let’s come together to find a sensible and responsible solution forward." - Mary Geren

 

South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District Candidate, Mary Geren,

Statement Regarding the House Passage of the ACA

 

ANDERSON - Today is the most troubling day since the start of the Trump Administration. 

Rep. Duncan just voted to remove health care from tens of thousands of residents of the 3rd Congressional District; over 8,000 of those being children. 

The moment to rally around campaigns like mine will come; but for now, we need to pray for those within our communities who fear what is to come. Who aren’t sure whether their wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters will be covered in the future. Who aren’t sure how to pay for their diabetic child’s medication or their elderly father’s heart medication. 

Join me and say a prayer, ask “What would Jesus do?”, and let’s come together to find a sensible and responsible solution forward.

 

https://www.facebook.com/RepJeffDuncan/posts/1670957446255334:0

 

 

PDF icon Press Release- Mary Geren for Congress 5.4.17.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here