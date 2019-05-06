Health organization has a leader

Prisma Health announces Mark S. O’Halla as president and chief executive officer; and 2 more business announcements.

The Prisma Health board of directors is pleased to announce the selection of Mark S. O’Halla as the health company’s new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

O’Halla, along with the members of the executive leadership team, will be responsible for advancing the health company’s goal to create a better state of health in South Carolina by improving clinical quality, the patient experience, access to care, and addressing rising health care costs.

O’Halla will join Prisma Health in mid-August. Prisma Health manages the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

O’Halla has been serving as executive vice president/chief operating officer of Michigan-based McLaren Health Care since 2014. He has more than 30 years of progressive experience in health care senior executive roles, including 13 years with the McLaren organization.

The board of directors was pleased with the high-quality candidates they reviewed for this important role. “We are honored to select Mark as our next leader. We believe his experience leading a multiregional health care system will be a critical element in ensuring Prisma Health continues its journey to transform health care for our communities. We look forward to working with Mark to ensure that South Carolinians get the quality health care they need and deserve,” said James E. “Rick” Wheeler, chair of the Prisma Health board of directors and vice president of M-D Metal Source.

O’Halla added, “Joining Prisma Health and its 32,000 team members is an exciting opportunity to help redefine and continue improving health care for patients in South Carolina. I am proud to be part of this vibrant new health company, focused on providing exemplary quality, smart growth and sustained financial strength. I am also excited to work with physicians and university partners to advance its academic mission.”

As the executive vice president/chief operating officer at McLaren Health Care, a 14-hospital system with two health insurance plans covering 583,000 lives, O’Halla spearheaded initiatives to achieve top performance in areas of financial, operating and clinical quality, created a standardized patient-centered focus across the system that improved patient satisfaction, directed the alignment and growth of its Medical Group, and led efforts to integrate various clinical and administrative elements of the health system.

O’Halla earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio; and master’s degree in Business Administration from William E. Simon Graduate School of Business at the University of Rochester, Rochester, New York. He is active in several health care organizations including American College of Healthcare Executives and served on several community boards.

O’Halla and his wife, Anita, will be relocating to Greenville, South Carolina. They have three grown children.

In January, Prisma Health launched the national search for its new CEO to lead the organization formed by the partnership of South Carolina’s largest health care systems, Greenville Health System (GHS), now Prisma Health–Upstate and Palmetto Health, now Prisma Health–Midlands.

Physicians who participated in O’Halla’s selection look forward to working with him as Prisma Health’s first president and CEO.

“Mark is exactly what we need at Prisma Health,” said William D. Anderson, M.D., MHCM, associate dean for clinical affairs and chief medical officer of Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group in the Midlands. “Mark believes strongly in our vision for value-based health care and the essential roles research and teaching play in the future of our health company.”

James M. Ellis, M.D., vice president of clinical affairs and chief of staff of Prisma Health–Upstate, agreed. “Mark has an excellent track record of collaborating with physicians and team members to improve quality, address costs, enhance access and create a first-rate experience for our patients, guests and team members. I am excited we were able to bring Mark to Prisma Health.”

The current Co-CEOs, Michael C. Riordan, former CEO of Greenville Health System and Charles D. Beaman Jr., former CEO of Palmetto Health, have been working together over the last two years to set a strong foundation of governance and leadership for Prisma Health. Six months ago, Beaman and Riordan began focusing on specific areas to ensure Prisma Health was operating efficiently.

Riordan has been responsible for driving several strategic projects to position the organization for long-term success, including facilitating the CEO search. On Friday, May 31, he will conclude his final project and fulfill his commitment to the organization, at which time he will retire from Prisma Health.

Beaman has been focused on Prisma Health operations and will fulfill his commitment to the organization and step down from Prisma Health upon O’Halla’s arrival.

Wheeler concluded, “The Prisma Health family is grateful for the vision and dedication that Chuck and Mike brought to the creation of Prisma Health. It is their unwavering commitment to improving the health of South Carolinians that launched Prisma Health. We will long remember their visionary leadership as we continue to advance Prisma Health’s purpose: Inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference.”