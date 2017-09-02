Hayes candidacy on board's agenda

The Board of Voter Registration & Elections for Laurens County will have a meeting next week to discuss the candidacy of James Hayes.

A former candidate for Laurens County Coroner, Hayes has paid a filing fee to run for Clinton City Council. He does not live in the ward he represents, but say at the time of filing, that he would move to Clinton prior to the March 7 City Council election.

Hayes said this week he is dropping out. Saying he still has concerns about the City of Clinton that he intended to address as a City Councilman, Hayes said it is not in his best interest right now to continue a campaign.

Hayes attended a court hearing recently before Circuit Judge Don Hocker related to his pending criminal case filed by the Clinton Department of Public Safety. Through a warrant, the city seized his cellphone to investigate an alleged photo that Hayes is accused of showing to an underage female. The photo shows full frontal male nudity, reports have said.

Hayes denies any wrongdoing, and said Clinton Public Safety did not have a complainant when it initiated a criminal investigation against him. Hayes has not hired an attorney, and has filed subpoenas for police documents, including cellphone records, and has filed Freedom of Information requests for City documents, including financial records.

The county elections board's meeting about "status of candidacy, Billy James Hayes," will be Tuesday at 5:30 pm in the elections office, first floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.