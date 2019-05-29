A Hall of Fame, Presbyterian College Alumnae

PC alum, war hero is Hall of Fame inductee

Capt. Kimberly Hampton, a Presbyterian College alumnae and the first female pilot killed in Iraq, is posthumously a member of the prestigious 82nd Airborne Division’s Hall of Fame.

She has a library in Easley and a school at Fort Bragg named for her. PC Theatre has staged a play based on her life. Her life is described in the book, “Kimberly’s Flight.”

“She told us sometime before it happened that she knew we were worried but (not to) worry about her because if anything did happen, just to remember that she loved what she was doing and was happy. That means everything right there,” her dad Dale Hampton said at the induction ceremony (articles in The Fayetteville, NC, Times and Stars & Stripes).

Capt. Hampton died by hostile fire on Jan. 2, 2004, the first woman in the 82nd Airborne Division to die from hostile fire, flying an OH-58 Kiowa Scout for her final mission during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

She was 28.

She was a tennis standout - team reached the NCAA Division II tournament, ended career with a 27-0 record in conference singles play, was the SAC female athlete of the year in 1998 - and a PC ROTC Highlander Battalion commander and graduate. The battalion gives an annual leadership award in her honor. Most recently, she was among 16 inductees into the 82nd Airborne Hall of Fame in the second class; 20 people were inducted in the first class. The 82nd Airborne’s website has a video of the complete induction ceremony from last Wednesday.

She served as the Delta Troop commander for the 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment.

Her mom, Ann, has shared with people at PC this e-mail from Kimberly before her helicopter was shot down near Fallujah:

“If anything ever happens to me, you can be certain that I am doing the things I love. I’m living my dreams for sure — living life on the edge at times and pushing the envelope. But, I’m doing things others only dream about from the safety and comfort of home. I wouldn’t trade this life for anything — I truly love it! So, worry if you must, but you can be sure that your only child is living a full, exciting life and is HAPPY!” (Written Feb. 4, 2003, 11 months before her death.)

She played tennis at Furman University for a year, and considered applying to West Point, the United States military academy, but decided against it. The day before she graduated from PC, she was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Army - she told her parents and teachers in the third grade that she wanted to fly.

Hampton served after PC graduation in South Korea and Afghanistan. She was the second woman to be the PC ROTC battalion commander. She was the first female combat casualty in Iraq from South Carolina.

At the time of her funeral at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, the Associated Press wrote:

“To her parents, Hampton, an only child, was ‘baby girl.’ To Army Capt. Will Braman, she was his fiance, who he planned to marry when both returned from Baghdad. To her tennis teammates, she was ‘Kimbo.’ To those serving with her in Iraq, her voice was ‘Dark Horse Six. ...’”

“Some mourners worked with her father, Dale, at Fort Hill Gas and Electric. Hundreds more who had never met her lined the path of the funeral procession, waving American flags at the passing motorcade. Mourners shook from the cold and from tears as some huddled under blankets and saluted at her casket in the near-freezing weather.

“Everyone who knew her seemed to have a story about Hampton. She was president of the student body and captain of the tennis team at Easley High School. Robin Smith taught Hampton how to play shortstop on the softball team their senior year. She said she will always remember Hampton’s heart. ‘She was a friend to everyone,’ Smith said.

“(Now retired) Presbyterian College President John Griffith remembered Hampton as motivated and generous. ‘She was always striving for more,’ he said.

“‘Our world is so much in need of heroes. I’m here to tell you today that at Presbyterian College, she is a hero,’ Griffith told the those at the church. ...

“Her Fort Bragg commander, Lt. Col. Terry Morgan, said she could be tough on her troops but was an inspiring leader who rewarded a job well done with ‘her warm smile and trademark wink.’

“Hampton was stationed in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division. She lived in Fayetteville, N.C., before she left for Iraq on Aug. 31. ... Friends of Hampton’s parents said the Easley City Council is planning a memorial in her name.

“Hampton’s parents were given Hampton’s Bronze medal, an Air Medal and the Purple Heart.

“‘The greatest accolade Kimberly Hampton will be given will not be here but in Heaven,’ said the Rev. David Gallamore, pastor of the church. ‘Thank God for the life of Kimberly Hampton.’”