Hail, wind strikes Laurens County

A hail storm Wednesday night caused damage and wind knocked out power in Laurens County.

Damage reportedly was more extensive in Laurens than in Clinton. There were no damage reports on the City of Clinton's Facebook page. But hail did fall in Clinton about 7 pm.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning from 6:45 - 7:15 pm, and a severe thunderstorm watch from 6:30 - 10 pm.

At one point, all of downtown Laurens was without power. Hail was reported on Farley Ave and damage was reported on Todd Ave. Pinehaven St Ext was blocked by law enforcement and emergency response vehicles.

Laurens CPW said 4 of its 7 power circuits were down. By 1 am there were still FB reports of no power in some places. Duke reported for some customers it would by 9 pm Thursday before power could be fully restored.

Laurens Electric Coop 10 pm report said 3,000 restored, 4,700 customers left to be restored.

Damage to signs was reported along Hwy 76 near the bypass in Laurens and at EB Morse Elementary School.

Extensive lightning was reported in Laurens.

The storm has moved through and temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week, the weather forecast says.