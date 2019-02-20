Growing opportunities

Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board partners with more local businesses so clients can work

More consumers of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board than ever before are going to work every day.

Their jobs are a way that positions some people might consider “under-employment” are getting done, in a county with a 3.2% unemployment rate. Through the agency’s Diverse Solutions employment branch, more employers than ever are discovering the value of having differently-abled employees.

Attendees at last Tuesday’s annual breakfast sponsored by LCDSNB heard some of the success stories from the people who have done the hiring. Four employers talked about their experiences with Diverse Solutions employees; all provided glowing reports.

“We’ve had a great year,” said Jason Tavenner, agency executive director, “and it has happened because we’re blessed. We have a board of dedicated people. It takes a team, and I have a great team.”

LCDSNB has 115 people living in 19 homes, with a budget of just under $12 million a year and 80-plus vehicles. There are 300 employees, and 503 people are seen under case management. For the first time, the agency has founded a patient-advocacy group.

Fifty children are served through the LCDSNB pre-school program, the audience was told.

Tavenner said a key to recent success is a decrease in turnover. The state legislature helped that cause with a $1-per-hour raise for employees (from $11 to $12-an-hour). “People stay or go because of a good relationship with a manager,” Tavenner said. “We are investing in that management, and beefing up training.”

Tavenner said the agency has initiated GEM (good enough for me) quality assurance, to provide its consumers with stable care. Also, renovations (slowed because of recent rain) are starting at Evergreen Skills, the agency’s oldest facility. “We want to make it a safe campus,” Tavenner said.

The Laurens County Council is deeding the agency the 13 acres of the Evergreen Skills site (on Torrington Road near the airport).

LCDSNB has increased its business partners 100% (from 8 to 16). One of its partners, Benefit Focus, was presented the agency’s top cooperation award, the Von Sinclair Award, for its assistance with summer camps and providing customers with Christmas gifts.

LCDSNB and Benefit Focus have been partners for 10 years, Tavenner said.

Info about employing differently-abled workers: 864-715-2165.