Growing a healthy Laurens County

Community Garden, Hospital are partnering for living healthier growing, cooking and eating

Growing, cooking and eating fresh fruits and vegetables received “seed money” ($13,000) last week as GHS joined with the Clinton Community Garden to start a three-year partnership.

Justin Benfield, regional chief operating officer, Greenville Health System Southern Region, said the garden’s mission of promoting healthy eating fits into the hospital system’s overall regional goal of a healthier population.

“When we think about this partnership, it is a good-spirited effort in keeping with the mission of GHS,” he said. “”Our overall goal is to improve the health of the local and regional population.”

The Community Garden will use the money to finish the flagship garden on South Bell Street, and aim for a second community garden near the Martha Dendy community center.

To complete the vision of the existing garden, board members have authorized construction of a work shed, with a rainwater irrigation system, and a large deck and stage for community gatherings.

The Community Garden board will be involved with the local DSS in a workforce enhancement program in July, and will sponsor in September its second healthy cooking and eating community block party.

“Last September, we had more than 200 people come here from the community as we unveiled our healthy cooking initiative,” said Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell, chairman of the Community Garden board.

Harwell accepted from Benfield on Monday the first installment of the GHS support for the Community Garden’s initiatives, joined by the garden’s board of directors.

Produce raised in the Community Garden goes to United Ministries. Last July through September, the garden donated 125 pounds of basil, broccoli, butter beans, cabbage, chard, green and red peppers, lettuce, sage, squash, turnips, zucchini and more produce.

That result came about as a result of 1,675 hours of volunteer labor by individuals and groups from May through September, 2016. So far, the garden has spent more than $8,000 with Clinton and area businesses.

Getting people outdoors working in the soil, raising food and cooking it in a healthy manner, and eating fresh produce aligns with a GHS goal, Benfield said.

“The healthcare system today in this country is focusing on prevention and wellness,” he said. “It is an effort to be proactive, not reactive. As a presenting sponsor, GHS wants to provide increased access to fresh food, and contribute to the community pride and camaraderie of this project. That will improve the region’s health.”

How To Help: Guided by the Parable of the Sower (Luke 8:4-8), CCGP is planting seed in rocky soil, and organizers say with the help of friends, they will make it grow. To volunteer, contact Marc McViker, garden manager, at 434-825-9602. To donate, make checks payable to UM-Clinton Community Garden Project, 500 Academy St., Clinton, SC 29325.